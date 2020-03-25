Brian May teaches fans how to play Queen classics in home live-stream series

Brian May has been teaching Queen fans how to play a number of the band’s classic tracks on guitar via live-stream from his home.

The legendary guitarist is currently broadcasting daily lessons in a series dubbed ‘MicroConcerto’ as many continue to self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Announcing the project last week, he wrote: “In my living room at home – where else?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you … so maybe here on [Instagram] is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan?”

Responding to fans’ requests for tracks, May then offered up tutorials on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and most recently ‘Keep Yourself Alive’.

Speaking of his own experience of tackling the current crisis, May said: “I’m taking the whole self-isolation thing very seriously as I think you have to. I think everybody has to cut down on their social interactions as much as they can in order for us to stand a chance of keeping this virus in check.

“For me, as much as I can, is the whole way. I’m not interacting with anybody except me missus and that means at the moment I can’t get to the studio.”

In a video following the news of the UK lockdown, May called on his followers to “keep calm and create” as they remain indoors. “Be safe – and let’s be grateful we have a chance here,” he wrote. “And let’s still try to enjoy each day we’re given.”

Meanwhile, Queen are set to return to the UK this June for a string of arena shows in Manchester and London.