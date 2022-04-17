Brian May teases that Queen might be performing at Queen’s Jubilee concert

Brian May has let slip that Queen might be performing at the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee concert.

The star-studded event takes place at Buckingham Palace on June 4; George Ezra is the only performer so far to be named on the line-up, which a statement has said will range from “pop stars to rock royalty to opera singers”.

The concert will also feature a full live orchestra, while “stars from film, TV and the stage will also tell the story and celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen’s reign”.

Speaking in a new interview, May, who previously performed a guitar solo of the national anthem on top of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, has teased that he and his Queen bandmates – Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert – might be taking part in the concert.

“I don’t think I’m allowed to tell you this but I think something might happen,” the guitarist told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “There is talk of something happening. What can I tell you? We may be there, we may actually be there. Of course, it’s hard to follow standing on the roof of Buckingham Palace but you never know it might be possible.”

The show, which will take place in front of the palace with an in-person audience of 10,000, is among the numerous celebrations planned to mark the Queen becoming the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. It will be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2.

“The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation,” said Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, in a statement.

A ballot for 5,000 tickets opened last month; some tickets will also be handed out to selected charities.

Earlier this week, Brian May shared a cover of Buddy Holly‘s rock ‘n’ roll classic ‘Maybe Baby’.

The reworking of the 1958 track is taken from the forthcoming deluxe reissue of the Queen guitarist’s second solo album, 1998’s ‘Another World’, due to arrive on April 22.