Brian May thanks fans for “overwhelming love and support” following heart attack scare

Brian May has thanked his fans and well-wishers for the “overwhelming love and support” he received after revealing earlier this week that he had recently suffered a “small” heart attack.

The Queen guitarist told fans that he had been “very near death” earlier this month when he was hospitalised after doctors discovered that three arteries in his heart “were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart.”

Posting a video on Instagram yesterday (May 26), May said he was feeling “pretty good” health-wise but was still “battling things” in terms of his recovery, which is requiring him to do physio. He then addressed the outpouring of “love and support” he has received since opening up on his health.

Advertisement

“I’m overwhelmed and really, more than touched by the torrent of love and support that’s come back at me after all the incredible coverage in the press, I really didn’t expect all that,” May said.

“As you can see I’m OK… my email box and everything else is so full of incredible messages, I will never ever be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here. It’s just unbelievable.”

May added: “This is going to sound really strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes. I often think that at funerals, all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone but he or she can’t hear it.

“I’m lucky, I got to hear it – so my life is complete. Yeah, I’m sorry if that sounds weird, but I can’t compare it with anything.”

The guitarist concluded by thanking his fans again, saying: “Thank you, that’s all I can say, for the fantastic amount of love you’ve given me. It’s really appreciated, I will never forget it.”

Advertisement

May was previously hospitalised earlier this month after ripping a muscle in his gluteus maximus while gardening.