Brian McBride of ambient legends Stars Of The Lid dies aged 53

Brian McBride, member of prominent ambient project Stars Of The Lid, has passed away at the age of 53.

The news was revealed by his bandmate Adam Wiltzie on Instagram. No cause of death has been given.

“I am deeply saddened to to tell everyone that Brian McBride has passed away,” Wiltzie wrote. “I love the guy & he will be missed.”

McBride and Wiltzie formed Stars Of The Lid in Austin, Texas in 1993, with the band name said to refer to “your own personal cinema, located between your eye and eyelid”.

The pair released six studio albums, from 1995 debut ‘Music For Nitrous Oxide’ to 2007’s ‘And Their Refinement Of The Decline’.

Away from Stars Of The Lid, McBride released two solo albums in ‘When The Detail Lost Its Freedom’ (2005) and ‘The Effective Disconnect’ (2010).

He also formed the band Bell Gardens with Furry Things member Kenneth James Gibson, and released two full-length albums, 2012’s ‘Full Sundown Assembly’ and 2014’s ‘Slow Dawns For Lost Conclusions’.

Away from music, McBride also directed the University of Texas National Institute of Forensics’ high school debate camp, with the Texas Forensic Union Debate Team tweeting: “He was a stalwart of Texas Debate and the UTNIF. Our program is forever indebted to his legacy. He revolutionised argument style in our activity and taught a generation of students how to think critically.”

Others to pay tribute to McBride following the announcement of his death include Chris Walla (ex-Death Cab For Cutie).

See a range of tributes to Brian McBride below.

Texas Debate regrets the passing of Brian McBride. He was a stalwart of Texas Debate and the UTNIF. Our program is forever indebted to his legacy. He revolutionized argument style in our activity and taught a generation of students how to think critically.https://t.co/wgT9kBVFWG — Texas Debate (@utxdebate) August 27, 2023

few artists have crept into my own work as surely as stars of the lid, and likely no record has been played more in this house than 'and their refinement of the decline'. and i'm just wrecked to type the words, may brian mcbride rest in peace, and may his name be a blessing — chris walla (@calculizer) August 27, 2023