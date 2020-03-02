Brian Wilson announces ‘Good Vibrations’ UK greatest hits tour

Brian Wilson has announced that he’ll return to the UK for a greatest hits tour this summer.

The Beach Boys legend will hit the road in May and June 2020, joined by his former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Wilson, widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters in modern musical history, will deliver a career-spanning set, featuring songs from his career with the Beach Boys and solo hits.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday (March 6) and you can check out the dates in full below.

May

31 – The Dome, Brighton

June

1 – Royal Albert Hall, London

4 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

6 – The Sage, Gateshead

8 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

9 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 – Bridgwater Hall, Manchester

12 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

14 – Town Hall, Leeds

16 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

17 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Last month, Wilson denounced a concert organised by his former band mate, Mike Love.

The Beach Boys concert took place on February 5 at the Safari Club International Convention – a group that supports trophy hunting.

Wilson and bandmate Al Jardine tour together under Wilson’s name having split from Love, one of the founding members of the group, in 2012. It followed a series of lawsuits in the nineties. In 1998, Love won the rights to tour under the Beach Boys name.