Brian Wilson announces ‘Good Vibrations’ UK greatest hits tour

Brian Wilson has announced that he’ll return to the UK for a greatest hits tour this summer.
The Beach Boys legend will hit the road in May and June 2020, joined by his former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.
Wilson, widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters in modern musical history, will deliver a career-spanning set, featuring songs from his career with the Beach Boys and solo hits.
Tickets will go on sale from Friday (March 6) and you can check out the dates in full below.
May
31 – The Dome, Brighton
June
1 – Royal Albert Hall, London
4 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
6 – The Sage, Gateshead
8 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
9 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
10 – Bridgwater Hall, Manchester
12 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
14 – Town Hall, Leeds
16 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
17 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Last month, Wilson denounced a concert organised by his former band mate, Mike Love.
The Beach Boys concert took place on February 5 at the Safari Club International Convention – a group that supports trophy hunting.
Wilson and bandmate Al Jardine tour together under Wilson’s name having split from Love, one of the founding members of the group, in 2012. It followed a series of lawsuits in the nineties. In 1998, Love won the rights to tour under the Beach Boys name.