Brian Wilson postpones UK dates, announces US co-headline tour with Chicago

Brian Wilson has postponed his forthcoming UK tour dates due to COVID restrictions, and announced a co-headlining US run with Chicago.
The former Beach Boys frontman was set to head out on the UK leg of his Good Vibrations Greatest Hits Tour, which sees him playing with former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, in the summer of 2022.
After the shows were already rescheduled once, they have now been pushed back again, with rescheduled dates yet to be announced.
“We are SO sad that we have to once again push our tour due to the constantly changing and challenging issues overseas surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilson said in a statement.
“Me and the guys were looking forward to seeing everyone, eating great food and performing. But with routing impossible and needing to keep our touring group safe we need to postpone. Such a bummer. I miss Europe. I MISS London and all of the UK…. My second home. Send good vibes that we will be out of this soon. Stay safe everyone.”
Instead, next summer will see Wilson, Jardine and Chaplin heading out on a US co-headlining tour with Chicago, that begins in early June and runs through until the end of July.
See those dates below.
JUNE 2022
7 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion
9 – Los Angeles, Forum
10 – Irvine, FivePoint Amphitheatre
11 – Concord, Concord Pavilion
14 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
16 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18 – Maryland Heights, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 – Kansas City, Starlight Theatre
21 – Rogers, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
24 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
25 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
28 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
29 – Alpharetta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
JULY 2022
1 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion
10 – Mansfield, Xfinity Center
11 – Holmdel, PNC Bank Arts Center
13 – Camden, BBT Pavilion
14 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
15 – Wantagh, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
17 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
20 – Noblesville, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
22 – Burgettstown, Pavilion at Star Lake
23 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
24 – Tinley Park, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
26 – Clarkston, DTE Energy Music Theatre
Last month, Wilson released new documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road and a solo album called ‘At My Piano’, both shared on November 19. His 11th solo studio album features stripped-back reimaginings of classic tracks from Wilson’s expansive discography.
Back in August, the Beach Boys shared two unreleased songs including an unreleased a capella version of ‘Surf’s Up’. The two tracks were taken from the band’s recent box set, ‘Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971’.