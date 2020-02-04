Brian Wilson urges fans to boycott Beach Boys concert at hunting event

Brian Wilson has denounced a concert organised by his former band mate, Mike Love.

The Beach Boys concert is due to take place on February 5 at the Safari Club International Convention – a group that supports trophy hunting. Alongside The Beach Boys, US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to speak at the event.

In a statement, Wilson said: “It has been brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, The Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada…

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to.

“There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

The petition, which can be found here, urges fans to “stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and purchasing any Beach Boys merchandise.”

Meanwhile, Love has since released a statement saying that the concert would go ahead as planned: “We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans.”

Wilson and bandmate Al Jardine tour together under Wilson’s name having split from Love, one of the founding members of the group, in 2012. It followed a series of lawsuits in the nineties. In 1998, Love won the rights to tour under the Beach Boys name.

Last year, Wilson announced he was postponing his upcoming tour dates, admitting that he feels “mentally insecure” after a period of illness.

Wilson, who has spoken about his mental health issues previously, said that he wasn’t feeling well following surgery on his back, describing it as both “strange” and “scary”. Wilson went on to say that he had decided to take time out from touring to recover and seek help.

“It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades…As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back…After my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile,” Wilson said.

“I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We’re not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.”