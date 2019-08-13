Watch Brie Larson cover Ariana Grande’s ‘God is a Woman’

Captain Marvel got her guitar from Nancy Wilson of Heart

Ariana Grande’s number one fan Brie Larson has shared a dreamy acoustic cover of her hit song, ‘God is a Woman’.

Yesterday (August 12), the Captain Marvel star posted to Instagram a short video of herself singing the ‘Sweetener’ track, along with the caption “*~*ariana forever*~*”. With a glossy guitar in hand, Larson delivered delicate vocals over gentle strumming.

Larson also thanked Nancy Wilson of Heart for gifting her the instrument. “Big big thank you to legend Nancy Wilson for sending me her custom Gibson guitar – I will never get over it,” the actress wrote. Check out her cover of ‘God is a Woman’ below.

This isn’t the first time Larson has publicly showed her love for Grande. Earlier in the year, the actress shared a cover of ‘Needy’, a cut from the pop star’s latest album ‘Thank U, Next’, and sang ‘7 Rings’ with Samuel L. Jackson for James Corden’s The Carpool Karaoke series.

Meanwhile, Grande will kick off the European leg of her Sweetener tour later this week with a three-night performance at The O2 in London. In a recent tweet, the singer said she felt “grateful”, “grounded” and “ready” to hit the road once again, following a short break.

Grande also recently released a music video for ‘Boyfriend’, a joint single with Social House. She performed the song live for the first time during her headlining show at Lollapalooza in Chicago before making a surprise appearance at a Barbara Streisand concert.