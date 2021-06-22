Brie Larson shares acoustic cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘jealousy, jealousy’

Marvel star Brie Larson has delivered a short cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s track ‘jealousy, jealousy’ on social media.

Performing the song on guitar, the actress played the first verse and chorus, thanking Rodrigo “for giving the world your words”. It’s the latest in a number of covers Larson has posted on social media in the past year, following on from renditions of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Rosé tracks.

Watch the clip below:

Thank you @Olivia_Rodrigo for giving the world your words. pic.twitter.com/YRHli6iozB — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 21, 2021

‘jealousy, jealousy’ is lifted from Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, ‘Sour’, which arrived last month through Polydor and was included in NME‘s best albums of the year so far. A four-star review from NME reads “pop’s brightest new thing proves she’s not just a flash-in-the-pan, but a multidimensional artist who’s in it for the long haul”.

“For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on [‘drivers license’], sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”

Rodrigo’s breakthrough hit ‘drivers license’ has also been covered in recent weeks by Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, as well as Australian indie-rockers Middle Kids for local broadcaster triple j’s Like A Version performance series.