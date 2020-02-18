Bright Eyes announce UK and Ireland live dates as part of 2020 world tour

Bright Eyes have announced a run of UK and Ireland live dates as part of their 2020 world tour.

The three-piece — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — have re-grouped for the new decade, with the band having reunited last year to begin working on new material (which is set to be their first since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’ LP) and signing a new record deal.

After previously announcing a slot at End of the Road Festival, Bright Eyes have today (February 18) confirmed details of a world tour which includes extra UK and Ireland dates in September — you can see those below.

September

1 – London – Eventim Apollo

2 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

3 – Glasgow – Barrowland

4 – Dublin – Vicar Street

5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

6 – Salisbury – End of the Road Festival

Tickets for the above dates (excluding End of the Road) will go on sale on Friday (February 21) at 9am.

Bright Eyes have also announced more gigs in North America and Europe to go alongside previously announced shows in Tokyo, LA and New York. You can see the rest of Bright Eyes’ world tour schedule below.

March

23 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom

May

14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

15 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

16 – Tacoma, WA – Temple

18 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery

19- Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June

12 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

13 – Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff

14 – Lewiston, NY – Art Park

16 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks

17 – Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum

18 – Portland, ME – State Theater

19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

20 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

August

14 – Oslo, NO – Øya Festival

16 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

18 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit

19 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

21 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom

22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

24 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

25 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk

27 – Vienna, AT – Open Air Arena

28 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

29 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra

The year 2020 marks three significant anniversaries for Bright Eyes. Their 2000 album ‘Fevers and Mirrors’ will turn 20 in May, while the 15th anniversaries of ‘I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning’ and ‘Digital Ash in a Digital Urn’ will also fall this year.

This comes after last year saw Oberst team up with Phoebe Bridgers for their acclaimed collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center.