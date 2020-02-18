Bright Eyes announce UK and Ireland live dates as part of 2020 world tour

Bright Eyes have announced a run of UK and Ireland live dates as part of their 2020 world tour.
The three-piece — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — have re-grouped for the new decade, with the band having reunited last year to begin working on new material (which is set to be their first since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’ LP) and signing a new record deal.
After previously announcing a slot at End of the Road Festival, Bright Eyes have today (February 18) confirmed details of a world tour which includes extra UK and Ireland dates in September — you can see those below.
September
1 – London – Eventim Apollo
2 – Manchester – O2 Apollo
3 – Glasgow – Barrowland
4 – Dublin – Vicar Street
5 – Birmingham – O2 Institute
6 – Salisbury – End of the Road Festival
Tickets for the above dates (excluding End of the Road) will go on sale on Friday (February 21) at 9am.
Bright Eyes have also announced more gigs in North America and Europe to go alongside previously announced shows in Tokyo, LA and New York. You can see the rest of Bright Eyes’ world tour schedule below.
March
23 – Tokyo, JP – Liquidroom
May
14 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
15 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
16 – Tacoma, WA – Temple
18 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery
19- Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic
21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June
12 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
13 – Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff
14 – Lewiston, NY – Art Park
16 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks
17 – Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum
18 – Portland, ME – State Theater
19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
20 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
August
14 – Oslo, NO – Øya Festival
16 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
18 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit
19 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar
21 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom
22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
24 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
25 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk
27 – Vienna, AT – Open Air Arena
28 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
29 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra
The year 2020 marks three significant anniversaries for Bright Eyes. Their 2000 album ‘Fevers and Mirrors’ will turn 20 in May, while the 15th anniversaries of ‘I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning’ and ‘Digital Ash in a Digital Urn’ will also fall this year.
This comes after last year saw Oberst team up with Phoebe Bridgers for their acclaimed collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center.