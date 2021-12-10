Bright Eyes announce 2022 US tour

Bright Eyes have announced that they’ll be heading out on the road for a run of US shows next year.

The band – comprised of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcot – will hit the road for a 13-date tour throughout the midwest, southeast, and east coast, starting in Minnesota on March 23 and ending in Virginia on April 10.

Bright Eyes have partnered with Plus1, a nonprofit organisation that helps to unlock funding and building visibility for high-impact social and environmental justice initiatives, to give $1 from every ticket sold on the tour to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (December 10) from 10am local time – you can get them on the band’s official website.

We are pleased to announce a new string of live dates for Bright Eyes in 2022!

Bright Eyes spring 2022 US tour dates:

MARCH 2022

23 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

26 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

31 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

APRIL 2022

1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

3 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

7 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

News of the spring tour comes after Bright Eyes hit the road for the first time in over a decade this past summer, in support of their latest album, 2020’s ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’.

In a four-star review of album, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’ sees the alt-folk vanguard “explore gut-wrenching heartbreak with their trademark honesty and an increased appetite for eclecticism”.

Bright Eyes will cross the pond for a run of UK and Ireland dates next year, after recently rescheduling the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to hit the road this past August with shows in London, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham and Glasgow.

But due to the pandemic they were forced to move the dates to August 2022 with their opening show at London Eventim Apollo kicking off on August 30. They will wrap up their tour at Glasgow Barrowland on September 6.