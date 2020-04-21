Bright Eyes announce new single ‘Forced Convalescence’, arriving today

Bright Eyes have announced details of a new single – ‘Forced Convalescence’ will arrive later today (April 21).

The song follows recent single ‘Persona Non Grata’, which was released last month and marked the band’s first new material in nine years.

When announcing their comeback, the band said they planned to release a new album this year “no matter what,” and the second track from it will land at 11am ET (4pm BST). See a teaser and a link to the track’s YouTube premiere below.

Forced Convalescence

April 21st at 11am Eastern

Reviewing last single ‘Persona Non Grata’, NME called the song “a poignant soundtrack to troubling times,” adding: “[Conor] Oberst’s strength as a songwriter has long been to make the personal sound universal and the universal feel personal, and manages to do both on ‘Persona Non Grata’ – just when we needed it the most.”

Oberst recently gave NME a world exclusive interview about the comeback of Bright Eyes and their upcoming new album, insisting that, despite their nine-year hiatus, the band never officially broke up.

“Loss is a big theme on the album, of all kinds – personal and macro amounts of loss,” Oberst said. “There’s some hope in it as well and some love songs. It’s not overtly political. Like our previous records it’s personal with world views swirled together. Those things do affect one another.

“Relationships are always set against the backdrop of what’s going on out there. As we’re seeing right now, the world is very unpredictable and chaotic. That’s the human experience and the human experiment.”

The band are set to head out on an as-yet-unaffected UK and Ireland tour in support of their new album later this year. They’ll also headline September’s End Of The Road Festival.