Bright Eyes confirm changes to first run of reunion tour dates

Bright Eyes have confirmed changes to their plans for the first run of reunion dates, which were due to kick off in North America in May.

The tour would have been the band’s first in nine years and would mark their first appearance together since reuniting earlier this year.

In a statement posted on Twitter today (April 24), the band confirmed the shows had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates,” they wrote. “We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date.

“Regarding all US tour dates: existing tickets are valid for rescheduled and postponed dates. Refunds are available for all shows — cancelled or not. Refund policies on rescheduled and postponed shows vary, but refunds will be offered for at least 30 days for all shows. Please enquire at the point of purchase.”

Shows in Spokane, Boise, Tacoma, Sonoma, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Lafayette, Lewiston and Burlington have been cancelled, while gigs in Portland, Maine and New Haven have been postponed with new dates to be announced in the future.

The three remaining shows in Worcester, MA, Bethlehem, PA and Queens, NY will now take place in July. Lucy Dacus will support on the first two dates, with Japanese Breakfast to open in New York.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

July 2020

29 – Bethlehem, PA, Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks

30 – Worcester, PA, The Palladium

31 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

No update has been given on the band’s UK and European tour at present. Bright Eyes are due to begin that leg of the dates at Oslo’s Oya Festival on August 14.

Earlier this week (April 21), Bright Eyes released a new single called ‘Forced Convalescence’. The track followed on from their recent release ‘Persona Non Grata’, which marked their first piece of new material in nine years.