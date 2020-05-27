Listen to Bright Eyes’ new single ‘One and Done’

Bright Eyes have released ‘One and Done’, the third track to be released from their upcoming new album — check out the song below.

The recently reunited band are gearing up to release their first studio album since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’, and have already previewed the as-yet-untitled LP with the songs ‘Persona Non Grata’ and ‘Forced Convalescence’.

Written and recorded before the coronavirus outbreak, ‘One and Done’ hears Conor Oberst singing: “This whole town looks empty, but we knew it wouldn’t last / Behind bulletproof windows they’re still wiring the cash / Whatever they could scrape up, whatever that they had / There’s a lot of mouths to feed through this famine.”

You can hear Bright Eyes’ ‘One and Done’ below.

The track features an orchestral section that was arranged by the band’s Nathaniel Walcott, while Queens of the Stone Age‘s Jon Theodore and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea supplied the rhythm section. Additional backing harmonies are provided by Miwi La Lupa.

Bright Eyes will release their forthcoming new album on an undetermined date through the indie label Dead Oceans, who they signed to back in February.

Bright Eyes recently announced the rescheduled dates for their comeback UK and European tour after the band were forced to postpone their live plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.