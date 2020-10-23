Bright Eyes have shared a new song featuring Phoebe Bridgers – hear ‘Miracle Of Life’ below.

Described as “a protest song”, the track discusses abortion rights in America. It is currently available to buy on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

“Lay down on the hard cold ground/ Crying’s such a soothing sound,” Conor Oberst sings on the track. “Get cured with a coat hanger/ Girl you’re in America now.”

Advertisement

“This song should not exist in 2020 America,” Oberst said of the song, which also features previous Bright Eyes collaborators including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, in a press release.

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/track/miracle-of-life">Miracle of Life by Bright Eyes</a>

“It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard-fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last 50 years.

“Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should.” Buy ‘Miracle Of Life’ on Bandcamp here. It is set to hit streaming services next week (October 28).

Earlier this year, Bright Eyes returned with ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’, their first new album in nine years.

Advertisement

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Naysayers may have scoffed at the ’21st Century Bob Dylan’ tag when it was first applied to Oberst, but his maturity and depth can’t be denied here.”