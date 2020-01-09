News Music News

Bright Eyes look like they’re teasing a return to music in 2020

The band have been inactive since 2011

Will Lavin
Bright Eyes
Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

If their recent social media updates are anything to go by, it looks like Bright Eyes are teasing a return to music this year.

Conor Oberst’s indie rock project has been inactive since touring 2011 album ‘The People’s Key’. But now the band appear to be gearing up for something coming in 2020.

Earlier this evening, Bright Eyes’ Twitter and Facebook accounts shared a post for the first time in a while, updating their artwork and inviting fans to follow the band’s newly launched Instagram account. The socials all bear the hashtag #BrightEyes2020.

#BrightEyes2020

The band’s official website has also been updated.

During the band’s hiatus, Oberst released a number of solo records, including 2009’s ‘Outer South’ as Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band. He also revived his punk band Desaparecidos and teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to release an album together under the name Better Oblivion Community Center.

Back in March, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst covered a track from Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘Transatlanticism’.

The pair also covered Killers favourite ‘Human’ at The Bunkhouse Saloon in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Georgia Lee’, taken from a tribute compilation, ‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’.

The album, produced by Warren Zanes, also features Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, and the duo of Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer singing the songs of Tom Waits.

