Bright Eyes unveil 2021 summer US tour dates

Bright Eyes have unveiled some new summer 2021 tour dates – see them all below.

Arriving to support of last year’s comeback album, ‘Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was’, the group are heading out on an 11-date East Coast tour this July and August. You can buy tickets for the gigs here.

For their gigs in New Haven, the group will be joined by Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus.

Dacus will further support Bright Eyes for their gig in New York City on July 31. They will also be joined by Waxahatchee.

See the full list of dates below.

JULY 2021

27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre

28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl (with Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus)

29 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

30 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

31 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium (with Waxahatchee and Japanese Breakfast)

AUGUST 2021

03 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

04 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

05 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

06 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

08 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces

Last autumn, Bright Eyes shared a new song featuring Phoebe Bridgers called ‘Miracle Of Life’. Described as “a protest song”, the track discusses abortion rights in America and all proceeds from the track went to Planned Parenthood.

“This song should not exist in 2020 America,” Oberst said of the song, which also features previous Bright Eyes collaborators including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore.

Last year, Bright Eyes returned with ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’, their first new album in nine years.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Naysayers may have scoffed at the ’21st Century Bob Dylan’ tag when it was first applied to Oberst, but his maturity and depth can’t be denied here.”