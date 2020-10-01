Brighton Dome to re-open this month for series of intimate shows

Brighton Dome is set to open for the first time since March to host a series of intimate shows in support of the town’s grassroots live venues.

The small-scale performances, dubbed Live Is Alive!, will take place across four consecutive Saturday nights beginning on October 17 in the Dome’s iconic Concert Hall.

Acts including Ditz, CLT DRP, Wife Swap USA, Sick Joy and Demob Happy will play in front of 250 guests as well as an online audience. Safety measures have been put in place in line with the current rules on social distancing, organisers have confirmed.

“From jazz fusion to punk, electro-pop to beat poetry, the events will nurture young creative talent, help support a collective solidarity and raise awareness of the financial plight venues have faced since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their doors,” a press release reads.

“Venues and artists will benefit from fundraising opportunities through ticket sales and donations.”

Participating venues include The Prince Albert, St. George’s Church, The Pipeline, The Hope & Ruin, Komedia and The Old Market.

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive of Brighton Dome, said: “We are delighted to be able to work together with the city’s grassroots music venues, to offer a place for emerging artists to play, and support the venues that aren’t able to open at this stage.

“These events will be our first step towards bringing live performances back in a safe format and we hope audiences will feel confident and excited about returning to one of the city’s most treasured spaces.”

Visit here to purchase tickets and find the full schedule below.

Saturday, October 17 2020

Immersion presented by CHALK Live

Bakk Lamp Fall presented by Latest Music Bar

Yumi And the Weather presented by St. George’s Church

The Bar Stool Preachers presented by The Pipeline

Saturday, October 24 2020

DITZ presented by The Hope & Ruin

LibraLibra presented by Komedia

Lambrini Girls presented by The Prince Albert

Wife Swap USA presented by The Hope & Ruin

Saturday, October 31 2020

Demob Happy

Sick Joy

Projector

CLT DRP

Saturday, November 7 2020

Dakka Skanks presented by The Prince Albert

Super Dupes presented by Komedia

Normanton Street presented by The Old Market

AFLO. the poet presented by Latest Music Bar

The announcement comes after UK venues such as The Barbican in London and The Leadmill in Sheffield also confirmed plans to welcome back fans for the first time since before lockdown.

The first live band currently booked to play the latter venue are local industrial indie-pop outfit The Wired, who’ll perform on October 16.