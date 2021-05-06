Brighton Pride 2021 cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns

“We can’t wait to bring Pride back in 2022 better than ever.”

We are heartbroken to have to announce the cancellation of Brighton & Hove Pride’s Community Parade, Pride Village Party and Pride Festival on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th August 2021.

You can read the full announcement here: https://t.co/VqJ9viE6Xs pic.twitter.com/5z82tWrEF9 — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) May 5, 2021

Elsewhere, it was previously confirmed that Zara Larsson will headline this summer’s Manchester Pride event – along with another “mystery” artist who has yet to be announced.

Manchester Pride – a “celebration of LGBTQ+ life” – will return this summer and will take place between August 27-30.

Speaking about the event, chief executive Mark Fletcher said the event “will be in a new home, with a reduced capacity, but the standard of talent on the stage remains exceptional”.

As reported on the BBC, Fletcher said they are preparing for every eventuality but “unless the roadmap to recovery changes, we can’t wait to come back together once again”.

It has also been confirmed that Suffolk Pride will take place this summer.