Brighton Pride 2021 cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns

The organisers of Brighton Pride have announced that this year’s event has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns surrounding Covid-19.
It’s now the second year in succession that the event has been shelved. Brighton Pride had been set to welcome a performance from Mariah Carey for its 30th anniversary celebrations in August.
Organisers previously said in February that the event would go ahead after the government unveiled the roadmap out of lockdown.
Paul Kemp, director of Brighton Pride, said that it was proving “impossible to deliver a safe event with any certainty”.
He added: “We are devastated at having to make this decision and recognise the huge impact on local businesses, charities and community groups who rely on the fundraising potential of the Pride weekend.
“We can’t wait to bring Pride back in 2022 better than ever.”
We are heartbroken to have to announce the cancellation of Brighton & Hove Pride’s Community Parade, Pride Village Party and Pride Festival on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th August 2021.
You can read the full announcement here: https://t.co/VqJ9viE6Xs pic.twitter.com/5z82tWrEF9
— Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) May 5, 2021
Elsewhere, it was previously confirmed that Zara Larsson will headline this summer’s Manchester Pride event – along with another “mystery” artist who has yet to be announced.
Manchester Pride – a “celebration of LGBTQ+ life” – will return this summer and will take place between August 27-30.
Speaking about the event, chief executive Mark Fletcher said the event “will be in a new home, with a reduced capacity, but the standard of talent on the stage remains exceptional”.
As reported on the BBC, Fletcher said they are preparing for every eventuality but “unless the roadmap to recovery changes, we can’t wait to come back together once again”.
It has also been confirmed that Suffolk Pride will take place this summer.