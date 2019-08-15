Brighton’s The Haunt announces closure

Farewell, The Haunt.

Brighton venue The Haunt has announced that it is to shut its doors at the end of the month.

The intimate club, which has previously played host to the likes of Jorja Smith, 2manydjs, Foster The People, Peace and Wild Beasts, will reportedly shut for the final time on August 31.

According to a Facebook post by The Haunt’s club night More Human Than Human, the venue will become an extension to the casino which already exists next to the venue.

“We are here to let you know that sadly after 8 and a half years of wonderful partying, The Haunt Brighton is due to close it’s doors for the last time ever on August 31,” they wrote.

“In the end, the venue (like so many) was lost after the landlord decided he would prefer the space to be used as something else. In this case, it will become an extension to the already existing casino next door.”

They added: “We are sad to see The Haunt go and have seen some amazing times in that 8 and a half years. “

The closure comes only months after London’s The Borderline announced that it would be shutting its doors. Since opening in the early 1980s, the Soho club hosted intimate performances from the likes of R.E.M., Oasis, Amy Winehouse, Pearl Jam and Rage Against The Machine at the beginning of their careers.

On a more positive note, The Social will survive after raising £95,000 in just two weeks to fend off the threat of closure.