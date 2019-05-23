Bring Me The Horizon are already discussing ideas for their next album

"We’ve started to think about writing and when we want to"

Bring Me The Horizon say that they’re already thinking about their next album only four months after ‘Amo’ was released.

The band’s sixth album arrived in January 2019 to widespread acclaim, with NME’s five star review hailing it as “an odyssey of diversity in sound”.

However, frontman Oli Sykes says that the band are already looking to the future – and it seems a new record could arrive sooner than anticipated.

Describing the need to put out new music at a quicker rate, Sykes told Kerrang: “I think we spent a long time on amo – like nearly over a year.

“The one vibe that is floating around is, ‘Let’s never do that again, it was too long,’ and we’ve kinda got a studio set up on tour now. We’ve started to think about writing and when we want to, and basically never having to get back to the studio and write for six months.”

And while the sound of ‘Amo’ proved divisive among some fans, Sykes says that heading in a new direction has allowed the band to experiment even further.

“I guess that last album made us feel like we could literally put anything out; we could go back and write something extremely heavy, or we could write the poppiest song in the world – or a mixture,” he said.

Despite being constant fixtures on the UK rock scene for over a decade, Sykes also admitted that the band are now proving to be a gateway to the genre for legions of young fans.

“They go back and they start to really get into the vibe of the band and it’s not just about how poppy it is or how accessible it is,” Sykes said.

“They really feed into the lyrics and what we stand for and stuff like that. We’re not ashamed to be like… We want to be that band. We want to be that gateway band for people to get into rock music and stuff and keep it going.”

This comes ahead of Bring Me The Horizon’s headline show at East London’s All Points East festival, where they lead a line-up that also includes the likes of Run The Jewels, Sleeping With Sirens and IDLES. You can buy tickets here.