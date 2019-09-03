Bring Me The Horizon confirmed to support BABYMETAL on Japanese tour

This is going to be nuts.

BABYMETAL have confirmed that they’ll be welcoming Bring Me The Horizon as the support act on their upcoming Japanese tour.

Following their acclaimed appearance at Glastonbury 2019, the Japanese dance-metal phenomenon are gearing up to release their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’ next month.

In support of the new record, the band will be performing the below dates on home turf with Bring Me The Horizon as special guests.

November 16, 2019 – Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2019 – Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2019 – Osaka Jo Hall

November 21, 2019 – Osaka Jo Hall

Speaking to NME about their relationship with the Sheffield metal giants, BABYMETAL said that they might soon be working together as well as touring.

“We love Bring Me The Horizon and I respect the band and their music,” said Moametal. “We want to collaborate with Bring Me The Horizon.”

As for the direction of their new album, Su-Metal told NME. “There’s a shift and a change in how we’ve matured to becoming adults.

“For the next album, we’re facing a lot of new challenges. Our single ‘Elevator Girl’ represents me becoming an adult and the new metal that we have created. Our album is like a toybox with a different mixture of songs in there. ‘Elevator Girl’ is just one of those songs in the mix.”

BABYMETAL release ‘Metal Galaxy’ on October 11. Their upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Wednesday February 19, 2020 – Glasgow, Barrowland

Thursday February 20, 2020 – Cardiff, Great Hall

Saturday February 22, 2020 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sunday February 23, 2020 – London, Eventim Apollo