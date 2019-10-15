Bring Me The Horizon release new custom merch based on fans’ Spotify listening habits

Designs vary according to your top six ‘amo’ tracks

Bring Me The Horizon have teamed up with Spotify to launch a new limited line of customised merchandise with designs based on fans’ streaming habits.

Fans of the Sheffield band can purchase personalised BMTH t-shirts by simply connecting their Spotify account or e-mail to the band’s merchandise website, amo in colour. Users will then be prompted to pick their six favourite tracks from the band’s latest album, ‘amo’, that will help create their very own design.

According to The Verge, the site will analyse the “loudness and energy” of the songs chosen via Spotify’s music intelligence platform The Echo Nest, and then present a mock-up of the customised t-shirt. The merch will feature the band’s trademark hexagram logo in the colour based on the songs picked.

In other BMTH news, the band have recorded an original song for the soundtrack of Hideo Kojima’s forthcoming video game Death Stranding. The OST also features contributions from The Neighbourhood, Major Lazer, Khalid and Chrvches, who released their song earlier this month.

BMTH have also confirmed that they’ll be supporting BABYMETAL next month on their tour of Japan.

In January, the UK group dropped their sixth studio album ‘amo’, a five-star record that NME’s Andrew Trendell has described as “proof that they can do what they want and get away with it”.