Bring Me The Horizon add Hull date to UK tour

Bring Me The Horizon have added an extra date to their ‘Post Human’ UK tour.

The Sheffield rockers will now start their run at Hull’s Bonus Arena on September 20 before then heading on to Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and London.

Tickets for the new date go on general sale at 12pm GMT on February 1, while tickets for the rest of the tour are already available to buy.

The tour takes its name from the band’s EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror‘,which was released last October and hears them collaborate with the likes of Babymetal, Yungblud, Nova Twins and others.

Bring Me The Horizon ‘Post Human’ tour dates 2021:

SEPTEMBER 2021

Monday 20 – Hull, Bonus Arena

Tuesday 21 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Wednesday 22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 24 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 25 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sunday 26 – London, O2 Arena

In other news, the band have discussed a delay in the release of the remaining EPs in their ‘Post Human’ series.

The group released ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ towards the end of last year, telling NME that it would be the first of several EPs under the ‘Post Human’ banner across the space of 12 months.

In an interview with Kerrang!, keyboardist Jordan Fish explained how the project began to get bigger than the band anticipated, leading to delays.

“We planned to do four EPs in a year, but the last one was almost an album, so I think the spacing will be a bit longer than intended,” he said, “just because they’re probably going to turn out bigger than intended. That doesn’t matter, as long as they’re all really good.”