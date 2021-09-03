The Heavy Music Awards returned after a year away last night (September 2), with Bring Me The Horizon and Nova Twins among the winners.

The awards’ fifth annual ceremony was held at the Kentish Town Forum in London in front of a capacity crowd, and saw live performances from Wargasm, Hot Milk and more.

The big prize on the night, for Best Album, went to Bring Me The Horizon for ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, with the band also winning Best UK Band.

When accepting the award, frontman Oli Sykes said: “We are so stoked. Thank you to the Heavy Music Awards for making all of this possible. It’s just the start of a new journey for us, Post Human Chapter 2 is coming very, very soon – we have so much exciting sh*t to unveil in the coming weeks!”

Elsewhere, Nova Twins won Best Video for ‘Taxi’ and Enter Shikari picked up an award for Best Production for their latest album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’.

The Music Venue Trust were also presented with The H Award by Frank Turner, a special recognition nod to show appreciation for all the organisation’s work during the pandemic.

See the full list of winners from the 2021 Heavy Music Awards below:

BEST ALBUM PRESENTED BY AMAZON MUSIC

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’

THE H PRESENTED BY TICKETMASTER

Music Venue Trust

BEST UK BAND PRESENTED BY LIGHTWAVE PRODUCTIONS

Bring Me The Horizon

BEST PRODUCTION

Rou Reynolds – Enter Shikari ‘Nothing is True & Everything is Possible’

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND PRESENTED BY EMP

Ghostemane

BEST UK BREAKTHROUGH BAND PRESENTED BY SHARPTONE RECORDS

Wargasm

BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND PRESENTED BY AFTERLIVE MUSIC

Spiritbox

BEST PODCAST PRESENTED BY THE HEAVY NETWORK

The Downbeat

BEST VIDEO

Nova Twins – ‘Taxi’

BEST ALBUM ARTWORK

Mattias Adolfsson – Dance Gavin Dance ‘Afterburner’

Watch NME‘s new video interview with Nova Twins, recorded backstage at last week’s Reading Festival, above.