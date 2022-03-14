Bring Me The Horizon and Pete Davidson to appear on Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Bring Me The Horizon and Pete Davidson are among the guests set to appear on Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star will release his new album on March 25 and has already shared the collaborations ‘Ay’ with Lil Wayne and ‘Emo Girl’ with Willow Smith.

Spotify have now shared the list of features set for the 16-track, which features Bring Me The Horizon, after Kelly and Oli Sykes debuted a new song that appears to be called ‘Maybe’ in LA on Friday, March 4.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the album, SNL comedian Pete Davidson will appear on an interlude, while other guests include Blackbear, Gunna, iann dior and Young Thug.

See the full list of features and blurred out songs list below.

‘Mainstream Sellout’ was originally due to be called ‘Born With Horns’, but had its name changed earlier this year. Previously, Kelly and the album’s executive producer Travis Barker had both got tattoos of its original title.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is set to be “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”, MGK said last year.

Advertisement

“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off,” he added.

Late last year, Machine Gun Kelly responded to people criticising him for constantly switching genres.

In a message posted on both Instagram Stories and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly said: ​“Me: Drops a rock song. ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ ​Me: Drops a rap song.” ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’

​“Shut the fuck up, god damn! I’m not fucking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!”