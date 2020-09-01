Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud’s collaboration ‘Obey’ is coming tomorrow

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed that their collaborative track with Yungblud is set to arrive tomorrow (September 2).

The announcement comes after the band told MTV Rocks Chart that fans could expect a collaboration between the two in the future.

“Yeah we’ve been scheming, we’ve got something coming,” singer Oli Sykes said.

Posting on Twitter today (September 1), the band confirmed that the track, titled ‘Obey’, will arrive tomorrow, while also sharing a kaleidoscopic cartoon featuring a snippet of their collaboration.

Yungblud, meanwhile, shared a gory photo of himself and Sykes, writing: “U ain’t ready.” You can see those posts below.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently working on their ambitious ‘Post Human’ project, which will see them release four different records throughout the year.

“We’ve just been winging it and recording from lockdown, and now we’re going to make four different records over the next year and they’ll all share the name ‘Post Human’,” Sykes told NME back in June.

“They’ll each be tonally different with their own sound and mood. That’s one thing we’ve never really done.”

Yungblud, meanwhile, recently discussed his forthcoming second album and likened it to an episode of Skins.