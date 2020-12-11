Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud’s ‘Obey’ voted Annie Mac’s Hottest Record Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud have defeated competition from the likes of Billie Eilish and Royal Blood to win the title of Annie Mac’s Hottest Record of the Year 2020.

The two joined forces for ‘Obey’ in September, which featured on BMTH’s collaboration-heavy new EP, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Hailing the song as “a really exciting record from the outset”, Annie said it was “two artists at totally different stages in their careers collaborating for the first time, huge mutual respect between them, and both of them pushing the boundaries of what they already do.”

Advertisement

​“The combination of Yungblud’s enthusiasm and energy, and Oli’s experience and vision makes this track a perfect collaboration. It’s also a really big moment for rock music and I’m really happy that a track like this could win Hottest Record of the Year,” she added.

“We’re so grateful,” said Sykes. ​“It’s incredible, absolutely incredible. I think it’s a big moment for us and I think it feels like an exciting moment for rock. It’s probably been a really long time since a rock song made it to a position like this so it’s super cool. Amazing way to end the year so thank you for all the support.”

It's official! @BMTHOfficial with @YUNGBLUD – Obey is 2020's Hottest Record of the Year 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/WyqlS7abQi — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 10, 2020

Yungblud added: ​“What the hell, that’s so crazy! Rock’n’roll is having a good year this year… Oli literally text me like, ​‘We got it, we got it!’ We were like 15-year-olds!”

They were joined on the list by Rina Sawayama‘s ‘Bad Friend’, IDLES’ ‘Model Village’, Arlo Parks’ ‘Black Dog’ and Royal Blood‘s ‘Trouble’s Coming’.

Speaking after the collaboration, Sykes hailed Yungblud as “a new breed of rock star”.

Advertisement

“I really like what Yungblud’s doing. I love his energy and I think he’s reflective of a new breed of rock star. We’re honoured, to be honest,” he said.

Yungblud also recently told NME how Sykes “redefined my perception of growing up in wearing make-up and being different in the north”.

Opening up about ‘Obey’, he added: “I’d waited my whole life to scream on a Bring Me The Horizon song. I was pissed in LA when he called and I told him that I was going to the studio immediately.

“He’s like, ‘Woah, woah, woah – we haven’t finished the song’. I said I’d been waiting for this call my whole life, got into the studio, turned the mic on and just screamed for seven hours.”

Reviewing Yungblud’s new album, NME said: “Taking everything that’s brilliant about Yungblud and amplifying it, album two is Harrison at his most extreme.

“It’s exactly where he belongs, too. Yungblud’s never seemed more inspiring or vital as he proves himself as one of the most important rock stars around. ‘weird!’ really is wonderful.”