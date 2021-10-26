Bring Me The Horizon announce intimate Los Angeles show

Bring Me The Horizon have announced an intimate show in Los Angeles – see all the details below.

The Sheffield band will take to the stage at LA’s 500-capacity Whisky A Go Go venue at 8:00pm next Wednesday (November 3). Doors to the “all ages” gig open at 6:30pm.

It’s a rare opportunity to catch Oli Sykes and co. in more modest surroundings, with the group having wrapped up a UK arena tour last month.

Tickets are available here, and you can see the official concert poster below.

Bring Me The Horizon debuted a host of songs from their ‘POST HUMAN’ EP as they kicked off their run of UK dates in Hull.

Meanwhile, BMTH’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish have been in the studio with Sigrid. “Just wait til you hear what we wrote,” the Norwegian singer captioned a clip of the trio, adding the hashtag “#Rocktober”.

Sigrid also shared a photo with Sykes and Fish on Instagram, calling the musicians “legends”.

Bring Me The Horizon recently returned with ‘DiE4u’, the next taste of their ongoing ‘POST HUMAN’ project. Speaking to NME about the song, Sykes explained that its lyrics delve into his battles with addiction.

He said: “This song is triumphant for me in a way because it’s me finally accepting that I’m not someone who can drink alcohol, smoke weed or do any of these things because I just have a problem with it and it always goes down the same road.

“That’s not something that I’ve been able to admit to myself. This song is a defiant stamp of me saying, ‘No, I’m making a choice now. I can’t keep doing this for the rest of my life because it’s only going to end up one way’.”