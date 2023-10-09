Bring Me The Horizon announce new single ‘DArkside’

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new single, ‘DArkside’, which will be released later this week.

The band sent out a confirmation of the track to fans who were signed to their official mailing list with the subject line: “Think my angels fallen…” along with the single’s artwork and title. ‘DArkside’, is set for release this Friday (October 13). Pre-save the song here.

Oli Sykes and co. have been teasing some of their new work on the band’s social media pages. Recently, they posted a snippet of a song onto their Discord and fans have been trying to figure out if it was a clip of the forthcoming song. Check out the clip below as well other videos of the band teasing new music.

Bring Me The Horizon recently pushed back the release of their LP ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

A new release date for the album has not been released but Sykes promised fans it is “close”.

“So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th,” he wrote. “Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with. I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give to you guys. We can’t give it a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more..”

He previously told NME that he would describe the album as “unhinged” and revealed it was primarily inspired by emo and hardcore.

The band are set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next year. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

Bring Me The Horizon 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour dates are:

JANUARY

9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Bournemouth, BIC

12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 – London, The O2

21 – London, The O2

23 – Dublin, 3 Arena