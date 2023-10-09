Bring Me The Horizon announce new single ‘DArkside’

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new single, ‘DArkside’, which will be released later this week.
- READ MORE: Bring Me The Horizon on stepping up for the scene: “Things are better when you’re not the only one”
The band sent out a confirmation of the track to fans who were signed to their official mailing list with the subject line: “Think my angels fallen…” along with the single’s artwork and title. ‘DArkside’, is set for release this Friday (October 13). Pre-save the song here.
Oli Sykes and co. have been teasing some of their new work on the band’s social media pages. Recently, they posted a snippet of a song onto their Discord and fans have been trying to figure out if it was a clip of the forthcoming song. Check out the clip below as well other videos of the band teasing new music.
The audio from discord (taken this specific vid edit from dievyn_too) Thanks to all the discord members who shared and edited it. Wonder if this is Dark Side Or a non single from the album/EP
byu/Noob_Guy_Bruhx6 inBringMeTheHorizon
@officialbmth
𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙨: 𝙒𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙪𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 @Fall Out Boy 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙤 𝙈𝙪𝙘𝙝 (𝙁𝙤𝙧) 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙪𝙨. 𝙁𝙚𝙬 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣. 01𝘽𝙈𝙏𝙃𝙎6 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙗𝙮 @₵łⱤ₵Ʉ₴ ⱧɆ₳Đ #bmth #moshtok #newmusic #altmusic
@officialbmth
Bring Me The Horizon recently pushed back the release of their LP ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.
A new release date for the album has not been released but Sykes promised fans it is “close”.
“So I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th,” he wrote. “Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with. I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give to you guys. We can’t give it a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more..”
He previously told NME that he would describe the album as “unhinged” and revealed it was primarily inspired by emo and hardcore.
The band are set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next year. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.
Bring Me The Horizon 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour dates are:
JANUARY
9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
10 – Bournemouth, BIC
12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
13 – Manchester, AO Arena
14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena
16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 – London, The O2
21 – London, The O2
23 – Dublin, 3 Arena