Bring Me The Horizon announce new single, ‘Lost’

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new single, ‘Lost’.

The Sheffield band took to social media on Wednesday night (April19) to announce the track, confirming that it will arrive alongside an accompanying music video on May 4. The band have also released a 26 second snippet of the track, which features frontman Oliver Sykes singing: “Someone tell me / Why am I this way? / Stupid mеdicine, not doin’ anything / What the hell is fucking wrong with me? / I guess there’s no remedy / I’m so terribly lost“.

The snippet also sees Sykes lying face-down on the floor with pills scattered around him as sings. Watch the snippet of ‘Lost’ below.

𝙇𝙤𝙨𝙏. 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙩 4𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙖𝙮 🩸

𝙋𝙧𝙚-𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙚: https://t.co/XwXHsb7TbQ pic.twitter.com/PFBJi7CHoD — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) April 19, 2023

The announcement of ‘Lost’ comes after the band debuted a new YouTube series earlier this month titled BMTHS5: Post Human EU, documenting the band’s recent European headline tour, which wrapped up in February.

In March, drummer Matt Nicholls said the band are set to release new music “pretty soon”. Nicholls revealed that the band had written and recorded “a bunch of stuff” while touring the US late last year.

For their new music, Bring Me The Horizon have been working with Zakk Cervini, who produced their last release, 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’. They also built a studio into the back of their tour bus for the US tour.

‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ received a four-star review from NME‘s Andrew Trendell, who wrote of the record: “What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”