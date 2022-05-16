Bring Me The Horizon announce US headline tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced details of a full US headline tour – check out the dates below.

The band will begin their tour in Louisville at the Louder Than Life Festival, before taking in dates that include New York, Atlanta, Nasville, Orlando, LA, Chicago, Detroit and more – before finishing up in Las Vegas.

You can check out the full list of dates here and buy tickets for the shows here from Friday May 20 at 10am local time.

SEPTEMBER

22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

25 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena

27 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

30 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

OCTOBER

1 – New Orleans, LA – Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation

3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

7 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

9 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

14 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

15 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Earlier this month, the band revealed that they’d recorded “about 45 songs” for their next release.

The band’s last project was their ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ EP, released back in October 2020. The first of several releases, frontman Oli Sykes told NME last year they were “working on parts two, three and four simultaneously” and that they were hoping to “get songs out as soon as we can”.

The Sheffield rock giants then gave fans a taste of what they can expect from ‘Post Human 2’, sharing new single ‘DiE4u’ in September 2021.

Speaking in a new interview, Sykes then shared an update on the record as well as their forthcoming schedule. “We’re doing lots of gigs hopefully, if the world goes alright,” he told BANG Showbiz (via Contact Music). “Lots of European festivals and we’re going to the States in September. And hopefully a new record.”

He continued: “We’ve been working on it for about a year now, we’ve got lots of music we’re just being quite picky about what we want to release. We must have about 45 songs.”

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon teamed up with Sigrid for a brand new track, ‘Bad Life’.

The song marks the latest in a strong run of collaborations released by BMTH. Prior to ‘Bad Life’, earlier in the month, the band featured on the Masked Wolf single ‘Fallout’, while March marked another team up with Machine Gun Kelly with the release of ‘maybe’.