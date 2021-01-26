Bring Me The Horizon are vying for the UK’s number one album this week with their EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Originally released back in October, the Sheffield band’s release has rocketed back up the UK charts following its physical release on vinyl, CD and cassette on Friday (January 22).

The Official Charts Company revealed in their weekly chart update yesterday (January 25) that BMTH are currently battling the electronic duo Bicep for this week’s number one, with just 103 chart sales separating ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ and the latter’s second album ‘Isles’.

‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ previously peaked at #5 in the UK charts back in November. If the EP goes to number one on Friday (January 29) it will be BMTH’s second UK number one album, following on from 2019’s ‘Amo’.

Earlier this month, BMTH’s Jordan Fish explained why the release of the remaining EPs in the band’s ‘Post Human’ series have been delayed.

“We planned to do four EPs in a year, but the last one was almost an album, so I think the spacing will be a bit longer than intended, just because they’re probably going to turn out bigger than intended,” the keyboardist said, while clarifying: “That doesn’t matter, as long as they’re all really good.”

Bring Me The Horizon are set to embark on a UK tour in September – you can see their scheduled live dates below.

September 2021

20 – Bonus Arena, Hull

21 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

25 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

26 – The O2, London