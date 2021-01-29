Bring Me The Horizon beat Bicep to Number One in the UK album chart

Bring Me The Horizon have beaten dance duo Bicep to this week’s UK Number One album.

The Sheffield metal titans released ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ back in October 2020, the first in a series of EPs to come as part of their ‘POST HUMAN’ project.

Now, the physical release of the record on vinyl, CD and cassette this week has ensured they secured the top spot in the UK albums chart, with 92 per cent of the record’s chart sales this week being physical purchases, according to the Official Charts Company.

“We really weren’t expecting to get a Number One after having a record out for three months, so we’re super stoked for this to happen especially after getting the Top Five last year,” frontman Oli Sykes said.

“We’d like to thank all the fans for the support for getting us to this point. So much is going on with the band right now it feels like a really exciting time for us, and this is a great way to start our year. Also, I would like to give a shout out to Bicep as I’m a massive fan of the new record out this week.”

It comes after they were trailing Bicep’s second album ‘Isles’ by just 103 sales earlier this week.

“It’s a little unexpected, but it’s cool,” Sykes told NME ahead of hitting Number One. “When we released the record last year it was just digitally, and one of the reasons for me was to avoid this whole debacle! We didn’t really give a fuck about where it charts, but as soon as it becomes a possibility then everyone wants it – management, the record label – and you can’t help but want it a little bit yourself for the sheer ego of it.

“According to this game that you have to play, it doesn’t matter if your last record sold more but got to Number Two, it’s better to sell less records and get to Number One.”

Elsewhere, in the UK singles chart, sea shanty don Nathan Evans missed out on the Number One spot but reached Number Three with his version of ‘Wellerman’ after losing out to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’, which stays at the summit for a third week.

Speaking to NME earlier this week about the chart battle, he said: “It’s been an amazing whirlwind. I never in a million years thought this would happen. When I uploaded my first sea shanty, I knew people wanted more because I kept getting comments saying: ‘Sing more!’. I thought it was unbelievable that folk wanted to listen to it and didn’t think it would lead to a chart hit.”

Evans landed himself a contract with Polydor Records after his videos turned him into a viral hit.

The Scottish postman became an online star earlier this month after posting a video of traditional sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ on the app.