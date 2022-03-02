Bring Me The Horizon pay tribute to Ukraine during BandLab NME Awards 2022 closing set

Bring Me The Horizon closed the BandLab NME Awards 2022 tonight (March 2) with a storming six-song set which the band dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

Taking to the O2 Academy Brixton stage for their ceremony-ending set, BMTH, who were proudly displaying the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin, launched into ‘Can You Feel My Heart’.

They then played ‘Parasite Eve’ (where they were joined by two dancers in yellow hazmat suits), ‘Die4U’, ‘Mantra’ and ‘1×1’, which they performed with help from Nova Twins.

Prior to their set-closing track ‘Throne’, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes paid tribute to the Ukrainian people following last week’s Russian invasion.

“I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over,” he told the room.

“If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive,” he added, before the band tore into ‘Throne’.

Earlier in the night, the Sheffield five-piece collected the award for Best Band From The UK Supported By Pizza Express. Elsewhere, the likes of Sam Fender, Lorde, Fontaines D.C. and Burna Boy take home the top gongs. See the full list of winners here.

BMTH also capped an electrifying night of performances on the O2 Academy Brixton stage by Fender, Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sigrid, BERWYN and CHVRCHES and Robert Smith.

It was a fittingly memorable follow-up to Bring Me The Horizon’s last live outing at the NME Awards in 2016, when Oli Sykes trashed Coldplay’s table during a performance of ‘Happy Song’.

Check out the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.