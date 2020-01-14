Bring Me The Horizon co-wrote Halsey’s song on ‘Birds of Prey’ soundtrack

Bring Me The Horizon have revealed they co-wrote a song with Halsey on the forthcoming official Birds of Prey soundtrack album.

Frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish teamed up with the US pop star for ‘Experiment on Me’. Fish said: “it will be released alongside the film at the beginning of next month. I am excited for you to hear it.”

The tracklist for the album was announced recently but did not include details of the BMTH co-write.

Margot Robbie is reprising her Suicide Squad role for the new film. A synopsis for Birds of Prey reads: “After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

Other artists have contributed to the DC film’s soundtrack including Doja Cat (with ‘Boss Bitch’) and Normani and Megan Thee Stallion with ‘Diamonds’, the latter song of which you can listen to now.

Saweetie with Galxara, Summer Walker, and Sofi Tukker also appear on the compilation.

Birds of Prey is released on February 7, 2020. The soundtrack arrives on the same day.