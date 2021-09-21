Bring Me The Horizon debut ‘POST HUMAN’ songs as UK tour kicks off

Bring Me The Horizon kicked off their UK tour last night, debuting a host of songs from recent EP ‘POST HUMAN’ – see the setlist, footage and remaining tour dates below.

Last week, after teasing fans regarding new material for some while, the Sheffield rock giants shared new single ‘DiE4u’, the first part of the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ EP and mini album – with another record in the ‘POST HUMAN’ series to follow in early 2022.

Last night (September 20), the band’s UK tour kicked off at the Bonus Arena in Hull, with the band giving live debuts to a host of ‘POST HUMAN’ tracks.

Among the tracks debuted were ‘1×1’, which they performed with support act Nova Twins, new single ‘DiE4u’, ‘Parasite Eve’, Yungblud collaboration ‘Obey’ and more.

See footage of the live debuts of the new tracks and the band’s full setlist from the show below:

Bring Me The Horizon played:

‘Teardrops’ (Live debut)

‘MANTRA’

‘The House Of Wolves’

‘Medicine’

‘Happy Song’

‘Ludens’

‘Dear Diary’ (Live debut)

‘Parasite Eve’ (Live debut)

‘Shadow Moses’

‘Wonderful Life’

‘1×1’ (with Nova Twins) (Live debut)

‘DiE4u’ (Live debut)

‘Itch For The Cure (When Will We Be Free?)’

‘Kingslayer’ (Live debut)

‘Follow You’

‘Drown’

Encore:

‘Obey’ (Live debut)

‘Throne’

‘Can You Feel My Heart’

The band’s UK tour continues tonight (September 21) at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow. See the band’s remaining dates below and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2021

21 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

25 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

26 – London, The O2