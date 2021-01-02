Bring Me The Horizon explain delay in “bigger than intended” EP series

Bring Me The Horizon have discussed a delay in the release of the remaining EPs in their ‘Post Human’ series.

The band released ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ at the end of October, and told NME that it would be the first of several EPs under the ‘Post Human’ banner across the space of 12 months.

Now, in a new interview with Kerrang!, keyboardist Jordan Fish has explained how the project began to get bigger than the band anticipated, leading to delays.

Fish said: “We planned to do four EPs in a year, but the last one was almost an album, so I think the spacing will be a bit longer than intended, just because they’re probably going to turn out bigger than intended,” he added, while clarifying: “That doesn’t matter, as long as they’re all really good.”

“We’ve been writing on and off for quite a while, so there’s a lot of material that’s being worked on,” he continued. “But we haven’t properly got into the rhythm of writing the next EP yet, we’ll probably do that in the New Year.”

Speaking to NME last year about the idea of the project, frontman Oli Sykes said: “The idea behind ‘Posthuman’ is looking at how we’ve stepped out of evolution and the food chain.

“If we can do that, then we can take responsibility for what we’ve done to the planet and become something better than what humans are right now.”

Reviewing ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, NME wrote: “Many bands in Bring Me The Horizon’s shoes would use this opportunity to go full Coldplay with a radio-friendly album primed for mass communication, but not Bring Me. Instead, they’re releasing four EPs across the next year, all themed around how humanity is totally screwed.

“What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”

Watch Sykes give NME a track-by-track rundown of ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ above.