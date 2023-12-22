Bring Me The Horizon have parted ways with Jordan Fish

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish has left the band.

Fish had been part of the Sheffield rock band since 2012 and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements – particularly on 2013’s landmark record ‘Sempiternal’. He was also part of the band for 2015’s ‘That’s The Spirit‘, 2019’s ‘amo’ and 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

The band revealed the news in a statement, which read: “Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on ‘Nex Gen’, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

Fish also shared a statement of his own. “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together,” he began.

“I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career”

There had been heavy speculation about Fish’s future in Bring Me The Horizon among fans. He had reportedly not been present on several dates of the band’s recent Asian tour and hadn’t been tagged in some of their recent social media posts.

There has been no word yet on who might replace Fish, if anybody.

Meanwhile, frontman Oli Sykes shared a snippet of a new track, ‘Kool-Aid’ to his Instagram story earlier this week.

The Instagram story reveals that ‘Kool-Aid’ will likely be the second song on the band’s forthcoming album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’ and also contains more information about its other songs. Its opening track is shown to have the working title ‘ScREam’ and remains in progress, with notes that it needs the structure, key and tempo change as well as new verse and chorus melodies.

Meanwhile, the third song has the working title ‘toP 10 STatUes THAT CRiED BLood’.

‘NeX GEn’ was supposed to be released on September 15 and was being announced following the band’s headline performance at this summer’s Download Festival. However, three weeks before its release, the band pushed back the LP due to “unforeseen circumstances”, leaving them “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

A new release date for the album has not been released but Sykes promised fans it is “close”.

Sykes previously told NME that he would describe the album as “unhinged” and revealed it was primarily inspired by emo and hardcore.

“Linkin Park were the first band that I got into, but when I found Glassjaw is when I became obsessed with music and knew I wanted to be a singer, so the album pays homage to that,” he said backstage at Download.

He continued: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished. I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”