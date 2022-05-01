Bring Me The Horizon have recorded “about 45 songs” for their next project

Bring Me The Horizon have revealed that they’ve recorded “about 45 songs” for their next release.

The band’s last project was their ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ EP, released back in October 2020.

The first of several releases, frontman Oli Sykes told NME last year they were “working on parts two, three and four simultaneously” and that they were hoping to “get songs out as soon as we can”.

Advertisement

The Sheffield rock giants then gave fans a taste of what they can expect from ‘Post Human 2’, sharing new single ‘DiE4u’ in September 2021.

Speaking in a new interview, Sykes has now shared an update on the record as well as their forthcoming schedule.

“We’re doing lots of gigs hopefully, if the world goes alright,” he told BANG Showbiz (via Contact Music). “Lots of European festivals and we’re going to the States in September. And hopefully a new record.”

He continued: “We’ve been working on it for about a year now, we’ve got lots of music we’re just being quite picky about what we want to release. We must have about 45 songs.”

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon teamed up with Sigrid for a brand new track, ‘Bad Life’.

Advertisement

The song marks the latest in a strong run of collaborations released by BMTH. Prior to ‘Bad Life’, earlier in the month, the band featured on the Masked Wolf single ‘Fallout’, while March marked another team up with Machine Gun Kelly with the release of ‘maybe’.

Meanwhile, Charlie Simpson – former Busted member and Fightstar frontman – has hinted that a collaboration with BMTH could be on the cards.

In the latest segment of NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, Simpson was quizzed on elements of his career.

At one point he was asked about his former band Busted’s debut single, ‘What I Go To School For’. In his response, the musician mentioned that Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish said to him: “Those Busted songs are fucking bangers man!”

Later on, Simpson was asked: “Any chance of a collab with Busted banger-loving Bring Me the Horizon?” to which he replied: “So I spoke to Jordan [Fish] two weeks ago because we want to do a project together. We became buddies after doing Warped tour together years ago.

“So we’re trying to think of something we can do together, and I’m trying to think of something I can get him on. Which would be awesome!”