Bring Me The Horizon have shared another video from lockdown – and it hints at a return to the band’s earlier sound.

The group have been sharing a number of videos in recent weeks as they document the progress of their upcoming eighth album as they write and record it in self-isolation.

In their latest video, Sykes hints at a return to their earlier, metalcore sound, saying: “the guttural is back. 2020 is the year of the guttural.”

The band also say “oh it’s coming back” and “it sounds sick” before sharing a snippet of a new, heavier song and some new lyrics.

You can watch the video here:

Posting on Instagram last month (March 28), frontman Oli Sykes told his followers that the group had been in the studio working on new material amid the coronavirus outbreak, though they “had to abandon everything” as the situation worsened in recent weeks.

“We’ve been isolating since & are all well.. so here’s our plan. We are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record,” Sykes said.

Saying that he wanted “to involve [fans] in the whole process” of LP 8, Sykes also revealed that Bring Me “will be sending constant updates of our progress, doing live chats and streams” with their followers.

“…Hopefully to bring a bit of joy & light to you guys in these dark times. Stay tuned, stay safe wash your hands & try & beat my face mask,” he concluded the post, which you can see above.

Bring Me The Horizon told NME late last year that they may never release music in the album format again following their acclaimed 2019 LP ‘Amo’. “We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever,” Sykes said at the time.

In a 5 star review of ‘Emo’, NME said: “This band can do what they want and get away with it. There’s nothing as exciting as a surprise that pays off. It ain’t rocket science, it ain’t heavy metal, it’s just class songwriting.”