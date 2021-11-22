Bring Me The Horizon announce line-up for their 2022 Malta festival

Bring Me The Horizon have announced the line-up for their four-day festival taking place in Malta next year.

The event, which will take place from May 26-30, 2022, will feature a handpicked line-up by the Sheffield band, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band alongside a host of club nights, pool party takeovers and boat parties.

Today (November 22), Bring Me The Horizon have revealed that special guests will include Bullet For My Valentine along with Beartooth, PVRIS, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Wargasm. Further surprises are still to be announced, the band have promised.

“We’re buzzing to be hosting a Bring Me The Horizon themed festival in Malta next year, coming up with as much madness as you’d expect from a fully metal, rock festival,” said frontman Oli Sykes.

“As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too. It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever.”

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck said of the band’s inclusion: “We’re extremely excited to kick off next summer at this killer weekender in Malta, curated by Bring Me The Horizon. Looking forward to seeing some friends of ours, and playing a bunch of new tunes for you off of our new album.”

For further information about the festival, head here.

The announcement comes after BMTH performed an intimate show at Whiskey A Go Go and Knotfest with Slipknot in Los Angeles earlier this month.

During the former, the band were joined by Yungblud for a wild performance of their collaborative single ‘Obey’. Other famous friends who were in attendance but didn’t perform included Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix and TikTok star Jeris Johnson.

Meanwhile, BMTH’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish were recently in the studio with Sigrid. “Just wait til you hear what we wrote,” the Norwegian singer captioned a clip of the trio, adding the hashtag “#Rocktober”.

Sigrid also shared a photo with Sykes and Fish on Instagram, calling the musicians “legends”.