Bring Me The Horizon announce new EP, featuring Babymetal and Amy Lee

Bring Me The Horizon have surprised fans with the announcement of a new EP, ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’.

The EP, announced overnight, follows the band’s two 2019 releases: the studio album ‘amo’, and the EP ‘Music to Listen To…’.

It will include nine songs in total, three of which have been previously released. The band released ‘Ludens’ in November 2019, as part of the soundtrack to the video game Death Stranding. This was followed in June 2020 by ‘Parasite Eve’, and again last month with the release of Yungblud collaboration ‘Obey’.

Advertisement

Additionally, Japanese band BABYMETAL, London duo Nova Twins and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee will all appear on the EP. It marks the first time each act has worked with the band.

Lee took to Twitter to express her excitement for her collaboration, which is titled ‘One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death’.

“I cannot WAIT for this to come out. I love our collab SO much,” she wrote.

I cannot WAIT for this to come out. I love our collab SO much. Honored to be a part of it, the whole album is 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/Cf0PEeaMNo — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) October 14, 2020

Bring Me The Horizon recorded ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ periodically over the past year. Vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish also served as the EP’s producers, alongside video game composer Mick Gordon.

The band have also hinted that this will be the first of several EPs under the ‘POST HUMAN’ banner.

Advertisement

The EP will be released on October 30 via Sony/RCA.