Bring Me The Horizon pay tribute to Spice Girls with BRIT Awards outfits

Posting a photograph of themselves next to another depicting the girl group’s infamous performance at the 1997 BRIT Awards, Oli Sykes and co. can be seen sporting similar outfits to those of Baby, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Posh.

Captioning the post “girl power,” you can see the band’s tribute below:

Advertisement

Taking place at The O2 tonight (February 18), Jack Whitehall hosts the BRIT Awards that will feature performances from Mabel, Lizzo, Dave, Billie Eilish and more.

Eilish will perform her new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ for the first time after debuting it last week.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey have collaborated once more.

Back in January, frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish revealed that they’d co-wrote a song with the US pop star for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. It comes just months after they’d worked on another project with Halsey.

Advertisement

Released on February 7, Halsey described it as “hands down [the] craziest song I’ve ever recorded. By a landslide.”