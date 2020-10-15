Bring Me The Horizon announce ‘Post Human’ 2021 UK arena tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced the dates of their ‘Post Human’ UK arena tour, which is due to kick off in September 2021.

The band are aiming to tour next year in support of their recently announced EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, which is set for release on October 30.

BMTH have now announced a set of live dates for September 2021, with the tour set to visit Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and London next year. The shows are reportedly set to be the band’s “only UK dates” in 2021.

Fans who pre-order the forthcoming EP before 3pm on October 20 can receive early access to next week’s ticket pre-sale, while a sign-up is also available here.

POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR

General sale tickets for BMTH’s ‘Post Human’ arena tour go on sale at 10am on October 23.

You can see BMTH’s 2021 UK tour dates below.

September 2021

21 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

25 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

26 – O2 Arena, London

You can see the tracklist for BMTH’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ EP below.

1. Dear Diary

2. Parasite Eve

3. Tear Drops

4. Obey (feat. YUNGBLUD)

5. Itch For The Cure (When We Will Be Free?)

6. IXI (feat. Nova Twins)

7. Kingslayer (feat. BABYMETAL)

8. Ludens

9. One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (feat. Amy Lee of Evanescence)

Speaking to NME recently, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Jordan Fish reflected on how Linkin Park‘s ‘Hybrid Theory’ — which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month — influenced the band’s sound.