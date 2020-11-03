Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes talk through ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ track-by-track

To celebrate the release of Bring Me The Horizon‘s new EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror‘, frontman Oli Sykes talked NME through the origin and inspiration behind each and every song on the record. Watch it in the video above.

When we caught up with Sykes for this week’s NME Big Read cover story, the singer gave us his guide to the first of their series of four upcoming ‘Post Human’ EPs – with part one featuring Yungblud, BABYMETAL, Nova Twins and Evanescence‘s Amy Lee, and reflecting on coronavirus, lockdown, climate change and political uprisings.

“This whole album has a narrative where opener ‘Dear Diary is about a world going into lockdown and what mental effects that has, ‘Parasite Eve’ is about the dawn of a new crisis and ‘Teardrops’ is about being overwhelmed by bad news,” Sykes told NME. “We all know that we’re on a runaway train. Wherever we’re heading is not good unless we change it.”

Watch above as Sykes tells us about where the story goes from there, and how the all-star collaborations came about.

In our cover interview, as well discussing cancel culture and the impact of coronavirus on the world stage, Sykes also explained how getting “sued” by Evanescence led to them working together on the song ‘One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March To Your Death’.

Read our full NME Big Read cover interview with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes here.

‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ by Bring Me The Horizon is out now. The band will embark on a UK arena tour next year.