Bring Me The Horizon postpone European tour dates to 2023

Bring Me The Horizon have rescheduled their 2022 European tour to the same month in 2023 due to ongoing uncertainties around the COVID pandemic.

The metal band’s tour, which is in support of their latest release, the 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, was due to kick off in Antwerp, Belgium on February 1.

But the band announced on social media today (January 18) that the 18-date tour has been postponed to next year. “We want to bring you the whole show with no holding back – the true Post Human experience – but we need to do it safely,” they wrote in explaining the decision to move the tour.

Several of the original venues have been altered to accommodate the new dates.

Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Survival Horror’ European tour 2023:

FEBRUARY

03 – MAX-SCHMELING-HALLE, BERLIN, GERMANY

04 – MESSEHALLE, FRANKFURT, GERMANY

06 – ARENA GLIWICE, GLIWICE, POLAND

07 – SPORTOVNI HALA V HOLESOVICICH, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

09 – STADTHALLE, VIENNA, AUSTRIA

10 – ZENITH, MUNICH, GERMANY

11 – MEDIOLANIUM FORUM, MILAN, ITALY

13 – ZENITH, TOULOUSE, FRANCE

15 – SALA TEJO, LISBON, PORTUGAL

18 – PALACIO VISTALEGRE, MADRID, SPAIN

19 – SANT JORDI CLUB, BARCELONA, SPAIN

21 – ST.JAKOBSHALLE, BASEL, SWITZERLAND

22 – SCHLEYER-HALLE, STUTTGART, GERMANY

24 – ZIGGO DOME, AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND

25 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, HAMBURG, GERMANY

26 – MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE, DUSSELDORF, GERMANY

28 – LOTTO ARENA, ANTWERP, BELGIUM

You can see the scrapped 2022 dates below:

01 – LOTTO ARENA, ANTWERP, BELGIUM

03 – LYON Halle Tony Garnier (France)

04 – SANT JORDI CLUB, BARCELONA, SPAIN

05 – PALACIO VISTALEGRE, MADRID, SPAIN

07 – LISBON Campo Pequeno (Portugal)

09 – ZENITH, TOULOUSE, FRANCE

11 – ST.JAKOBSHALLE, BASEL, SWITZERLAND

12 – LORENZINI DISTRICT, MILAN, ITALY

14 – STADTHALLE, VIENNA, AUSTRIA

15 – BUDAPEST ARENA, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

16 – MALA SPORTOVNI HALA, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

18 – ARENA GLIWICE, GLIWICE, POLAND

20 – BERLIN Velodrom (Germany)

21 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, HAMBURG, GERMANY

23 – ZIGGO DOME, AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND

24 – MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE, DUSSELDORF, GERMANY

25 – SCHLEYER-HALLE, STUTTGART, GERMANY

27 – ZENITH, MUNICH, GERMANY

Bring Me The Horizon’s-curated festival in Malta, which takes place from May 26-30 with guests Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, PVRIS, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Wargasm, is still set to go ahead as planned.

The band are also due to headline this year’s Reading & Leeds festival in August.

Frontman Oli Skyes told NME last December: “It’s fucking mental isn’t it? I’ve never been so buzzed-out. When we got that email I was like, really? That’s not real. And Arctic Monkeys as well? It’s just going to be fucking wild, that.

He continued: “It feels like such a rock-y line-up next year. Some of the Reading & Leeds purists from 10 years ago are like, ‘Oh, it’s not the same any more!’ This feels like a proper classic Reading & Leeds line-up, do you know what I mean?”

Asked about what to expect from their set, Sykes said: “We’re gonna go hard. We’ll make sure it’s insane. I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.”

The Sheffield metal titans were last year confirmed to be topping the bill for the first time at the legendary twin-site event, along with fellow headliners Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine.