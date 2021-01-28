Bring Me The Horizon have announced a trio of intimate gigs in support of their resurgent October EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

The Sheffield band’s EP enjoyed its physical release last Friday (January 22), which has seen the record shoot back up the UK albums chart this week where it is currently locked in a close battle with Bicep’s ‘Isles’ for the top spot.

BMTH will play ‘Survival Horror’ live and in full for the first time during three shows in September, which will take place during a double-header at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames on September 16 and in Liverpool at the Liverpool Guild of Students’ Mountford Hall on September 18.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Liverpool show sold out yesterday (January 27), while tickets for the Kingston gigs went on sale this morning (January 28). You can see details of the gigs below.

kingston. get your POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR ep and ticket bundle to come to our september instores at @banquetrecords. on sale now at https://t.co/QaQ5upCoGg

finger on the button, be quick.. and we’ll see you there 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gpHEgA3Oe8 — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) January 28, 2021

Following those intimate shows, BMTH are then set to embark on a UK arena tour in September – you can see their scheduled live dates below.

September 2021

20 – Bonus Arena, Hull

21 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

25 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

26 – The O2, London

Speaking to NME earlier this week, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes spoke about the band’s future plans for their ‘Post Human’ project.

Advertisement

“We’re just beginning, really,” he told NME. “We’re actually working on parts two, three and four simultaneously and working on ideas from all the records. There’s a good chance that we might release songs from each before we release the next record.

“We’ll get songs out as soon as we can. You won’t have to hold your breath for too long,” he added.