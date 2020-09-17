Bring Me The Horizon share behind-the-scenes look at ‘Obey’ video shoot

Bring Me The Horizon have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the video for ‘Obey’, their recent team-up with Yungblud.

Released earlier this month, the collaboration is the third single to be lifted from the Sheffield band’s upcoming ‘Posthuman’ project, following on from previous cuts ‘Ludens‘ and ‘Parasite Eve’.

Yesterday (September 16), BMTH posted a ‘Making Of The Video’ clip to their official YouTube channel, giving fans an insight into how the epic, futuristic visuals came together.

“Today me and Dom [Yungblud] are getting our faces moulded for the robots,” says Bring Me’s frontman Oli Sykes at the top of the clip. “Should be pretty fuckin’ weird – never actually done this before.”

After cutting to a green screen studio, we hear Sykes explain how the video had been “inspired by old Japanese Godzilla-type movies and Power Rangers“. Later, the masked singer expresses his concerns over finishing the shoot on time. “I’m not panicking,” he says. “It’s not my job to panic.”

Elsewhere, Yungblud explains: “I hope you all love this tune. I hope you all find anger and solace, and it helps you as much as it has us making it. Because we don’t have to obey, man. We don’t have to conform to an ideology that is placed upon our shoulders just because someone says so.”

You can watch the full video above.

Meanwhile, Yungblud has announced his second album ‘Weird’ with new single ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’. The 12-track record will arrive in November.